Holiday or same old, same old?

|Nov 29, 2018
|L Income
|19.9344
|-0.0076
|1.52%
|L 2020
|27.3564
|-0.0171
|1.21%
|L 2030
|31.0037
|-0.0404
|0.12%
|L 2040
|33.6374
|-0.0527
|(0.35%)
|L 2050
|19.4245
|-0.0349
|(0.74%)
|G Fund
|15.9502
|0.0014
|2.38%
|F Fund
|17.8061
|0.0012
|(2.26%)
|C Fund
|39.1932
|-0.0759
|2.98%
|S Fund
|48.9038
|-0.0816
|(0.30%)
|I Fund
|28.2264
|-0.0843
|(8.92%)
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.