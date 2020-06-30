Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Federal Report
 
...

The Greatest Generation’s last test

June 30, 2020 1:00 am
 
3 min read
      

For many members of the Greatest Generation, the battle against the coronavirus will be their last big test.

Many won’t come out of it alive. Most are in their 90s or 100s. They grew up during the Great Depression — a time few of us can even imagine — and came of age in time to fight in or live through World War II. Now the face a pandemic whose favorite targets are the elderly. Those of us who were lucky enough to know and work with them — our parents and mentors at work and in some cases in life itself — are a lot better for it.

My late, great editor Suzanne Kubota had the craftsman’s knack for getting it just right. Her father, by the way, was a member of one of the most decorated Army combat teams in WW2. Suzanne could make the good even better.  Whenever somebody trotted out the cliché, “They don’t make ‘em like that anymore,” Suzanne would, usually under her breath, add that “they didn’t make many even then.”

The exception, and there are always exceptions, is the Greatest Generation which includes my parents, uncles, aunts and so many people I worked with starting in my newspaper career.  Most of my editors at The Washington Post (men and women) were WW2 vets. They were cool and collected.  One, I learned from a fellow cub reporter, won the Silver Star at the Battle of the Bulge. Another walked with a noticeable limp for life after his ship was struck by a suicide plane off Okinawa. A riot downtown or a multiple shooting down the street didn’t phase them. They had been there, done that.

Advertisement

It won’t be long before, like the last civil war vet, they are all gone.  Which takes me in a long, round-about way, to Anthony “Tony” Frank Ingrassia.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Tony died earlier this month at age 93. He was listed in Who’s Who and had been honored by them with a special award. Whenever we look back at people, even those we thought we knew well, we learn there was a lot more. I knew Tony because my beat was the people side of government and he was an established official at the Office of Personnel Management — one of the chief architects of the Civil Service Reform Act, and many, many other things.

When I think of Tony I think of an incredibly sharp guy, who appreciated his job and wanted to do it well.  Always laughing and never, to me, serious in an I-am-so-important way. Which sometimes happens to people in Washington.

Tony was a civil servant’s civil servant. He was proud of what he did, and took it seriously. But almost always with a grin.  Whether you ever actually met him or not, I hope for your sake you knew somebody like him. And while rare birds, there were a lot like that from the Greatest Generation.

Like many grandparents, one of his favorite legacies would be his grandchildren — he had 26! Testimonials for people like Tony never get it completely right. They can’t. But Laura, one of his daughters, came pretty close when she said, “he was the kindest person I ever knew.”

That, plus lots more. But that’ll do. Nice job Tony!

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

The Poison Garden at Alnwick Gardens in England has plants that are so dangerous that visitors are prohibited from smelling them, although some have reportedly fainted from the toxic fumes. The garden also plants cannabis, coco and opium plants as part of its drug education program.

Source: The Alnwick Garden

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey Workforce

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 02, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 21.1910 0.0389 (0.23%)
L 2025 10.0404 0.0404 -
L 2030 34.1084 0.1647 (2.80%)
L 2035 10.0531 0.0531 -
L 2040 37.3328 0.2145 (3.64%)
L 2045 10.0617 0.0617 -
L 2050 21.6880 0.1415 (4.42%)
L 2055 10.0780 0.0780 -
L 2060 10.0780 0.0780 -
L 2065 10.0781 0.0781 -
G Fund 16.4477 0.0003 0.59%
F Fund 20.9449 0.0320 6.08%
C Fund 46.2229 0.2200 (3.15%)
S Fund 53.2754 0.2536 (5.85%)
I Fund 29.5401 0.3973 (11.08%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site