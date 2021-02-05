On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Federal Report

Burnout, schmurnout. It’s a great time to be alive!

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
February 5, 2021 1:00 am
4 min read
      

A new survey purports to show “troubling” levels of “federal employee burnout.”

Maybe, but surveys generally reveal what the surveyor is looking for, especially in the era of online surveys. So I’m skeptical both about the notion of burnout or that burnout is somehow running wild with more than half of government employees, and 70% of senior executives, saying they feel it.

What is burnout anyhow? Here’s the Mayo Clinic definition: “Job burnout is a special type of work-related stress — a state of physical or emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of personal identity.” People become cynical, have trouble dragging themselves to work, lack energy, can’t concentrate, become disillusioned or alienated.

But the Mayo people add, “‘Burnout’ isn’t a medical diagnosis.” It’s not like eczema or depression. In fact, the Mayo article states, underlying conditions like depression can cause people to feel burned out at work. That is, the job itself isn’t the cause.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

From the NIH’s National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) via the National Library of Medicine, I learned the term burnout is the 1970s invention of a renowned psychologist (and Holocaust escapee) with the actual name of Freudenberger. He believed burnout was in fact a “state of mental and physical exhaustion caused by one’s professional life.”

Now, a high percentage of people who took the time to answer, said yes to the burnout question. See the info-graphic from Eagle Hill Consulting. Leading questions can lead to high positive answers. So we’ve got an observation, but not really a reliable piece of data projectible across the federal workforce.

Survey statistics get bandied about a lot. Just today I learned 56% of Americans are likely to travel for vacation this year. But 21% have traveled during the pandemic. Really, who the heck knows?

I heard 30% of people will watch the Super Bowl in the dangerous proximity of other people. All that cheering and shouting spewing potentially deadly droplets into the air and on the nacho dip.

The pandemic, yes, has made life more stressful now. I’m getting stressed out from hearing it so much. Every ad seems to talks about these, or our, troubled, uncertain, difficult, stressful, trying, or unprecedented times. At times it’s enough to make people think, geez, why get out of bed?

But the notion that a majority, much less seven in ten, federal managers are burned out? As Joe Biden might say, “C’mon man!”

The federal managers I talk to know, first of all, they are working. They’re not laid off. Their health care benefits and pensions aren’t going anywhere. They know they’re doing meaningful work. Their agencies are fully funded. Sometimes they mention “fed-bashing.” But lots of professions and industries get bashed — doctors (except for Anthony Fauci), lawyers, media, politicians, airlines, drug companies, military contractors. We’re a nation not bashful of bashing.

Didn’t like those Trump-era executive orders on federal working conditions? Here’s a refreshing splash of cold water on the face: President Biden rescinded them! They’re gone, kaput, shredded.

        Read more Federal Report news.

If you are in suffering from job blues, a little self help might be in order. And I make the distinction between feeling overworked and actual depression, which is a dangerous clinical condition requiring professional help.

For the burnout symptoms as listed by the NCBI, there are things you can do, from Radio Dr. Tom (not):

  • Exhaustion: You’ve got vacation days. Take some. You’ve got weekends. Shut the darn Dell notebook. Watch the Super Bowl. I personally have found that getting up earlier and doing a workout gives me more energy for the day. The hardest part was the dumbbells — until recent weeks there was a national shortage of them.
  • Alienation from work-related activities: That’s a little tougher. But think about the public you’re serving. They’re not alienated from what you’re doing. Maybe you’re steps removed from direct program delivery. But you’re still supporting a mission. Think like that proverbial NASA janitor.
  • Reduced performance: See points one and two above. Also try changing your daily order of tasks. Do the last thing first. While you’re at it, get that paper under control. Clean out that email box. You know how your car runs better when it’s clean inside and out? You’ll work better in a spiffed up environment.

I can see how some types of working people can get burned out. Like those doctors and nurses taking care of the COVID-infected people. From my limited views into hospitals, they’ve always seemed like highly stressful places already. Far too many people work in dead-end jobs, jobs with few prospects for mobility, jobs where the industry or their personal futures are uncertain.

Be glad you work with your brain. It’s something you can control.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

In Switzerland, you’re not allowed to own just one guinea pig or parrot. The reason for this is that they’re social species, and they are considered victims of abuse if they aren’t able to regularly interact with others of their species.

Source: ZME Science

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Topics
All News Commentary Federal Report Management Mike Causey National Center for Biotechnology Information National Library of Medicine Tom Temin Tom Temin Commentary Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 09, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.5267 0.0084 -0.10%
L 2025 11.4226 0.0087 -0.24%
L 2030 39.9309 0.0383 -0.32%
L 2035 11.9478 0.0127 -0.35%
L 2040 45.0453 0.0525 -0.37%
L 2045 12.3054 0.0157 -0.39%
L 2050 26.8749 0.0366 -0.41%
L 2055 13.0447 0.0212 -0.44%
L 2060 13.0448 0.0212 -0.44%
L 2065 13.0449 0.0212 -0.44%
G Fund 16.5244 0.0005 0.07%
F Fund 20.9936 0.0051 -0.71%
C Fund 58.3054 -0.0552 -1.01%
S Fund 83.9468 0.4021 2.85%
I Fund 36.4420 0.1413 -1.09%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon