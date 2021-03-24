Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Federal Report

Teleworking — under new management — is here to stay

By Mike Causey @mcauseyWFED
March 24, 2021 5:00 pm
3 min read
      

Six months ago, teleworking programs in government were, if not dead ducks, at least on life support. Now, not so much!

And for the first time, an unlikely federal operation — the Agriculture Department — may lead the way. The probable result is that many feds who are now working from home or remote sites because of the coronavirus may be there, not the office, for the rest of their careers.

The public relations cry of the Trump administration plan to revamp the civil service was to drain the D.C. swamp. The idea was to transfer tens of thousands of D.C., Maryland and Virginia based federal employees (and their salaries), many of whom have never seen a hay bale or hugged a sequoia, back out into the real world which begins outside the 495 Capital Beltway. Hundreds of jobs at the Agriculture Department were transferred to Kansas City. For a variety of reasons — lower locality pay among them — many people declined to make the move. Interior and other agencies were also looking at getting people out of the Washington metro area and into the “real world.”

An equally important part of shaking up the bureaucracy was the Trump plan to get more civil servants who were working from home back to the office where they were closer to customers — and could be closely monitored by supervisors. Part of the program was real, based on the belief that many fed jobs require an office environment. Part of it was based on the administration’s anger at most federal unions who openly supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — or almost any other Democratic candidate — for president.. That’s a decades long pattern that has not gone unnoticed by many GOP politicians. Agencies were also being pressured from the White House to take back rent-free federal office space from union representatives.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

The Trump administration, like many others before, found that the civil service could be intentionally slow to act on new policies, and that merit system rules made it almost impossible to fire employees. In its final days, it proposed a new category of federal appointees who would serve at the pleasure of the administration with even less security than the long-running political Schedule C system.

Another change in the about face on teleworking is that the charge may not be led by the Defense Department. DoD, the largest operation, is often the place where experimental programs — from the first buyouts to pay for performance — are launched, with other agencies playing catchup. Even today, Defense has authority to offer buyouts of up to $40,000, compared to the maximum $25,000 limit in other agencies. When teleworking first was proposed 30 years ago, DoD threw up many roadblocks to it. While some of it was the suspicion that feds couldn’t be trusted to work out of sight of supervisors, much of it was also based on technology problems and systems that no longer exist. Teleworking also grew as mostly Democratic leaders in the House pushed it for their D.C., Maryland and Virginia constituents who vote heavily Democratic..

Federal News Network last week first reported on Agriculture’s new plan to institutionalize and expand teleworking even after the pandemic is cooled or conquered.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

Giraffes are best known for their long necks, but surprisingly, just like human beings, giraffes have seven neck vertebrae. However, each vertebrae one can be over 10 inches long.

Source: San Diego Zoo

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

    First Look

    USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

    Workforce Read more

    NTEU will push agencies for permanent telework arrangements in post-pandemic world

    Unions Read more
Related Topics
All News Commentary Covid-19 Federal Report Mike Causey telework Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.4615 -0.0321 0.53%
L 2025 11.3454 -0.0364 1.10%
L 2030 39.5751 -0.1627 1.38%
L 2035 11.8268 -0.0539 1.50%
L 2040 44.5381 -0.2234 1.65%
L 2045 12.1515 -0.0662 1.77%
L 2050 26.5132 -0.1552 1.90%
L 2055 12.8516 -0.0931 2.48%
L 2060 12.8515 -0.0931 2.48%
L 2065 12.8513 -0.0931 2.47%
G Fund 16.5483 0.0006 0.15%
F Fund 20.5606 0.0227 -2.15%
C Fund 58.0973 -0.316 1.72%
S Fund 77.5100 -1.8073 8.21%
I Fund 36.3145 -0.1155 1.15%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard helps rescue five missing mariners