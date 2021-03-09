Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Your TSP’s stock and bond funds: Which is safest?

By Mike Causey @mcauseyWFED
March 9, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      

When people go into something like the Thrift Savings Plan, they think of it as a long term investment. Most believe that things like the bond-index F fund and the treasury securities G fund are the safest. Most also concede — and the long term numbers bear it out — that stocks outperform bonds over time. But what about the F fund out performing the G fund? If that’s the case, and the numbers show it to be true, which is the safest?

Financial planner Arthur Stein says that “safe” is a relative term. And he also says many feds don’t understand that their TSP retirement nest egg is not really an investment. He’ll be my guest today at 10 a.m. EST on Your Turn. You can listen live here or on the radio in the D.C. area at 1500 AM. Stein has lots of clients who are feds, active and retired. Some of them have more than a million dollars in their TSP account. Here’s the guest column he wrote to explain the “investment” part of your TSP.

If you have questions, send them to me before showtime. Meantime, here’s what he wrote:

Are TSP Funds Really an Investment?

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Your TSP account is not an investment. The TSP Funds are not investments. Your account and the funds in it are a way to own two different investments – stocks and bonds. Depending on the fund you choose, your money is used to purchase either stocks, bonds or, if you use the L Funds, both stocks and bonds.

By choosing different funds, you determine the allocation between stocks and bonds and the types of stocks and bonds in your TSP account.

This is important because stocks and bonds have very different historical records for performance and volatility.

Over longer time periods, the stock funds usually outperformed the bond funds.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance and, except for G, all funds carry the risk of loss. However, I do not know anyone predicting that bonds will outperform stocks over long periods of time in the future.

Over both short-term and long-term time periods, the stock funds were much more volatile than the bond funds.

        Read more Federal Report news.

Nearly Useless Factoid

New York architect Henry Bacon modeled the Lincoln Memorial in the style of a Greek temple. The classic design features 36 Doric columns outside, symbolizing the states in the Union at Lincoln’s death. The building measures 204 feet long, 134 feet wide and 99 feet tall, with 44-foot columns.

Source: Abraham Lincoln Online

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Arthur Stein Benefits Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey Pay Pay & Benefits Retirement Thrift Savings Plan TSP Your Turn

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.4591 0.0756 0.53%
L 2025 11.3511 0.0788 1.10%
L 2030 39.6099 0.3457 1.38%
L 2035 11.8400 0.1135 1.50%
L 2040 44.5990 0.4655 1.65%
L 2045 12.1718 0.1363 1.77%
L 2050 26.5639 0.3168 1.90%
L 2055 12.8832 0.1825 2.48%
L 2060 12.8831 0.1825 2.48%
L 2065 12.8829 0.1825 2.47%
G Fund 16.5391 0.0006 0.15%
F Fund 20.5722 0.0585 -2.15%
C Fund 57.8543 0.8121 1.72%
S Fund 80.0832 1.9274 8.21%
I Fund 36.2826 0.3731 1.15%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles