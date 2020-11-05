Protected: 5 imperatives to digital transformation

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Managing Director, Federal CIO Advisory Practice, KPMG
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
Joe is a recognized senior executive bringing current and accurate insights and understanding of the strategic value of information and technology, and implications of cyber security and risk to achieve business objectives. He is accomplished in integrating business objectives with technology’s role in driving innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer service.
Joe spent thirty-seven years in the U.S. government leading large-scale and complex information technology transformations, formulating investments, managing IT acquisitions, and delivering IT services. He served within the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Commerce, Department of Defense, and he began his career with the Central Intelligence Agency as an imagery scientist. Joe joined KPMG in March 2020.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Radio. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news. As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.