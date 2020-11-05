Protected: 5 imperatives to digital transformation

Joe is a recognized senior executive bringing current and accurate insights and understanding of the strategic value of information and technology, and implications of cyber security and risk to achieve business objectives. He is accomplished in integrating business objectives with technology’s role in driving innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer service.

Joe spent thirty-seven years in the U.S. government leading large-scale and complex information technology transformations, formulating investments, managing IT acquisitions, and delivering IT services. He served within the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Commerce, Department of Defense, and he began his career with the Central Intelligence Agency as an imagery scientist. Joe joined KPMG in March 2020.