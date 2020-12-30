Protected: Low-code platforms, APIs democratizing intelligent automation

Kirke Everson is a principal in KPMG’s Federal Advisory practice based in McLean, VA with over 16 years of management consulting experience focusing on technology enablement, program management, process improvement, cyber security, risk management, and financial management. Kirke primarily supports the Federal Government with clients in the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and other Federal agencies. He currently serves as the Government lead for Intelligent automation for KPMG in the US. Kirke has extensive experience in leading large programs supporting technology enablement, information systems security, information technology risk management, business process reengineering and financial management in the Federal government. He also has a strong background across the full lifecycle of information technology project delivery and considerable program management experience with large government programs. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Information Systems Auditor, Certified in Risk and Information Systems Controls, Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT, a Project Management Professional and a Certified Government Financial Manager. Kirke is a member of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance, Information Systems Audit and Control Association, the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium, Project Management Institute and the Association of Government Accountants. Kirke was also awarded the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation in support of efforts to streamline and improve the management of the National Intelligence Program.