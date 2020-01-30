Protected: How to make data a resource for every mission

Juliana Vida Chief Technical Advisor, Public Sector, Splunk

Juliana Vida is the Chief Technical Advisor – Public Sector at Splunk, Inc. In this technology evangelist role she provides guidance, direction and thought leadership around Splunk’s data capabilities. She brings over 25 years of experience as an accomplished leader building collaborative teams that accelerate mission outcomes by aligning technological solutions with operational insight.

Before entering commercial industry as an executive leader, she served honorably for 24 years in the United States Navy at sea and on shore as a dual-qualified Surface Warfare Officer and Naval Aviator (helicopter pilot). Her curious mind, bias for action and innovative approach to driving change led to her taking senior leadership roles in the Pentagon, culminating in serving as the Navy’s Deputy CIO. Prior to joining Splunk, Juliana was a Vice President in Gartner Executive Programs, partnering with and advising federal government Chief Information Officers (CIO) and IT senior leaders with insights into current technology trends and future innovations.

A 1994 graduate of the US Naval Academy, Juliana is a current member of Women in Technology and Women in Defense. A self-professed foodie, she is also an accomplished triathlete, marathoner, and televised game show champion.