Protected: How to make data a resource for every mission

Frank Dimina has served as Splunk’s Vice President of Public Sector since 2018. With over 20 years experience leading technology organizations, he is passionate about helping public sector organizations leverage technology to meet mission success. Prior to his current role, Mr. Dimina served as Splunk’s Area Vice President, Federal Civilian and Director of the Homeland Security & Law Enforcement Team.
In his current role, Mr. Dimina is responsible for overseeing Splunk’s Federal, State and Local Government and Higher Education businesses. In addition to his time at Splunk, he has held senior sales leadership roles in high-growth technology companies such as Check Point Software and Symantec. He also has extensive experience building several successful cybersecurity startups. Mr. Dimina received his B.S from the University of Maryland.
Juliana Vida is the Chief Technical Advisor – Public Sector at Splunk, Inc. In this technology evangelist role she provides guidance, direction and thought leadership around Splunk’s data capabilities. She brings over 25 years of experience as an accomplished leader building collaborative teams that accelerate mission outcomes by aligning technological solutions with operational insight.
Before entering commercial industry as an executive leader, she served honorably for 24 years in the United States Navy at sea and on shore as a dual-qualified Surface Warfare Officer and Naval Aviator (helicopter pilot). Her curious mind, bias for action and innovative approach to driving change led to her taking senior leadership roles in the Pentagon, culminating in serving as the Navy’s Deputy CIO. Prior to joining Splunk, Juliana was a Vice President in Gartner Executive Programs, partnering with and advising federal government Chief Information Officers (CIO) and IT senior leaders with insights into current technology trends and future innovations.
A 1994 graduate of the US Naval Academy, Juliana is a current member of Women in Technology and Women in Defense. A self-professed foodie, she is also an accomplished triathlete, marathoner, and televised game show champion.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Radio. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.