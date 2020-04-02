Protected: Cloud migration and management go better with a data-analytics driven approach

Andy Hershey Global Area Vice President, Cloud Sales and Go-to-Market Transformation, Splunk

Andy Hershey has been with Splunk since 2011 and currently serves as Global Area Vice President, Cloud Sales and Go-to-Market Transformation. He has more than 25 years of experience in sales and sales leadership roles. Andy has been in a Cloud Sales leadership role since 2015 after spending three years as a regional sales manager. Andy and his team have grown to be one of the greatest driving forces behind the rapid growth of the Splunk Cloud business at Splunk.

Before joining Splunk as regional sales manager on the Major Accounts team, Andy spent 10 years in various sales leadership roles at OPNET Technologies (which has since been acquired by Riverbed). Andy was also the founder and VP of sales for a start-up, and spent several years as a Senior Sales Executive with CA Technologies and Hitachi Software. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Drew University.

Topics/Expertise:

• Splunk Cloud Overview and Strategy

• The Autobahn Program

• Year Up Program