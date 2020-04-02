Protected: Cloud migration and management go better with a data-analytics driven approach

Global Area Vice President, Cloud Sales and Go-to-Market Transformation, Splunk
Andy Hershey has been with Splunk since 2011 and currently serves as Global Area Vice President, Cloud Sales and Go-to-Market Transformation. He has more than 25 years of experience in sales and sales leadership roles. Andy has been in a Cloud Sales leadership role since 2015 after spending three years as a regional sales manager. Andy and his team have grown to be one of the greatest driving forces behind the rapid growth of the Splunk Cloud business at Splunk.
Before joining Splunk as regional sales manager on the Major Accounts team, Andy spent 10 years in various sales leadership roles at OPNET Technologies (which has since been acquired by Riverbed). Andy was also the founder and VP of sales for a start-up, and spent several years as a Senior Sales Executive with CA Technologies and Hitachi Software. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Drew University.
Topics/Expertise:
• Splunk Cloud Overview and Strategy
• The Autobahn Program
• Year Up Program
Juliana Vida is the Chief Technical Advisor – Public Sector at Splunk, Inc. In this technology evangelist role she provides guidance, direction and thought leadership around Splunk’s data capabilities. She brings over 25 years of experience as an accomplished leader building collaborative teams that accelerate mission outcomes by aligning technological solutions with operational insight.
Before entering commercial industry as an executive leader, she served honorably for 24 years in the United States Navy at sea and on shore as a dual-qualified Surface Warfare Officer and Naval Aviator (helicopter pilot). Her curious mind, bias for action and innovative approach to driving change led to her taking senior leadership roles in the Pentagon, culminating in serving as the Navy’s Deputy CIO. Prior to joining Splunk, Juliana was a Vice President in Gartner Executive Programs, partnering with and advising federal government Chief Information Officers (CIO) and IT senior leaders with insights into current technology trends and future innovations.
A 1994 graduate of the US Naval Academy, Juliana is a current member of Women in Technology and Women in Defense. A self-professed foodie, she is also an accomplished triathlete, marathoner, and televised game show champion.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006. Tom has been reporting on and providing insight to technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Radio, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.