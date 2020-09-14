Protected: Trust whom your data tells you to

TIC Program Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Sean Connelly serves as the Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) Program Manager at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In this role, he leads the TIC Program Management Office, which is responsible for leading the Office of Management and Budget’s TIC initiative within CISA. The TIC initiative is the federal government’s strategy to securely protect government networks that connect to the Internet and cloud providers. CISA’s TIC Program Office works with a wide-spectrum of partners across government and industry and leads the way at enhancing network security across the federal enterprise horizon.
Mr. Connelly joined DHS in 2013 and has served in a variety of roles, including the development of TIC 1, 2 and 3, along with the deployment of CISA’s sensor capabilities (operationally known as EINSTEIN 3A), and was part of the initial architectural team that stood-up the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program. Additionally, Mr. Connelly was a lead author on the ‘IT Modernization Report to the President’ in 2017, as well as a co-author of NIST’s Special Publicization towards ‘Zero Trust Architectures’ in 2019.
Prior to joining the federal civilian service, Mr. Connelly worked as a consultant to the Department of State, where he led architectural initiatives within the department, including the adoption of TIC 1 and TIC 2, as well as the design of the State Department’s next-generation telecommunications platform, providing IT for a global workforce. Overall, Mr. Connelly has over 15 years of experience in the federal domain, and over 20 years of experience in the IT and cybersecurity domain.
Mr. Connelly earned a MS in Information Technology Management from George Washington University, and holds two Cisco Certified Information Expert (CCIE) certifications. Mr. Connelly holds the first CCIE in Routing, and a second CCIE in Security.
Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance, Headquarters Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Force
Brig. Gen. Chad D. Raduege is the Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance, and Chief Information Officer, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. He leads a staff and four subordinate units responsible for delivering strategic and enterprise-level cyberspace efforts to increase the U.S. Air Force's ability to provide combat forces to Combatant Commanders. Brig. Gen. Raduege provides the strategic vision, policy, guidance and advocacy to drive the engineering and integration to build, extend, operate, secure and defend the Air Force portion of the Department of Defense global network. He is responsible to organize, train and equip cyberspace capability and communications for the command’s 34 wings, 700 aircraft, 19 bases and 70 worldwide operating locations with 98,000 total force military personnel.
Brig. Gen. Raduege entered the Air Force in 1994 as a distinguished graduate of The Ohio State University. An Operation Joint Guard veteran, he has commanded eight times at the detachment, squadron, group and agency levels, to include deployed commands supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. In addition, he has served as a staff officer at the major command, air staff, joint staff and Office of the Secretary of Defense levels.
Previously, Brig. Gen. Raduege served as the Commander, White House Communications Agency. In this position, he led a 1,200-person joint headquarters and five operational units traveling worldwide to provide assured information services to the President, Vice President, named successors, National Security Council, White House Staff, the United States Secret Service and the White House Military Office to ensure instantaneous secure and non-secure worldwide communications required to lead the nation.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006. Tom has been reporting on and providing insight to technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Radio, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.