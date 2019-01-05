Fun stuff: shiver your timbers

Listen Live Sports

January 5, 2019 11:06 am
 
Andrew Mitchell | January 5, 2019 10:55 am

Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • dare yourself to take the Polar Bear Plunge Saturday, Jan. 12 at noon at Maryland’s Greenbrier State Park

    It actually costs you money to immerse yourself in cold water in the middle of winter. However, proceeds from participation in the plunge benefit the Humane Society of Washington County.

