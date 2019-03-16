Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: we’ll eat corned beef by the ocean

March 16, 2019 11:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       
031119_Recreation News

Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • there’s one of these practically everywhere in the U.S., but some people really love going down to the seashore to witness Ocean City, Maryland’s very own St. Patrick’s Day Parade (today at noon).

    The phrase “we’ll eat cake by the ocean” comes up in the refrain to DNCE’s 2015 international hit, “Cake by the Ocean.”

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Andrew Mitchell fun stuff Karl Teel Recreation News

Top Stories

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.