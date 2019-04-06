Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: what the water under the bridge is really for

April 6, 2019 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
040819_Recreation News

Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • if there’s water under the bridge, you can take a boat to it. Check out your options at the Bay Bridge Boat Show (in Annapolis, April 12-14).

    The 1930s saw a couple of recorded versions of a new song, “Water Under the Bridge,” released in the United Kingdom and Australia. Some believe the song’s success helped spread usage of the phrase in the English-speaking world.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Andrew Mitchell fun stuff Karl Teel Recreation News

Top Stories

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.