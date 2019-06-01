Listen Live Sports

Fun stuff: it’s time to get on board

June 1, 2019 10:32 am
 
The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • if you love trains, head on over to Manassas today for the the city’s annual train festival (through 3:00 p.m.).

    The festival’s website promises “excursion train rides, model train displays, train memorabilia, specialty vendors, and live performances.” The festival itself is free, except for tickets for the train rides.

