Fun stuff: what gets old but doesn’t slow down?

June 15, 2019 11:24 am
 
Jory Heckman

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • for the 32nd year in a row, the bucolic port town of St. Michaels, Maryland is hosting an antique and classic boat festival (through 5:00 p.m. today).

    This year’s festival is highlighting boats that have been used to race on the Chesapeake Bay.

