Fun stuff: scare up a scarecrow

October 12, 2019 8:52 am
 
Jory Heckman

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • how many chances will you get to actually build your own scarecrow? Take advantage of the opportunity to engage I this and other autumnal activities at the Fall Harvest Celebration in Westminster, Maryland
     (today, at the Carroll County Farm Museum).

    You can also take wagon rides today and, in the words of a local tourism website, “enjoy country food.”

