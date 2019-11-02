Fun stuff: giving thanks for what’s in the tanks

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

start this month by giving thanks for good regional brews at the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival (today, 12:00-5:00 p.m., at Canton Waterfront Park). The festival promises a taste of the products of “dozens of Maryland craft breweries.”



Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.