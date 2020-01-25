Listen Live Sports

Fun stuff: out of this world and, yet, in Delaware

January 25, 2020 8:56 am
 
The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • enter a magical world of ice sculptures, stretching from Bethany Beach to Millville, during Delaware’sFire and Ice Festival (through tomorrow).

    This year’s theme is “Out of This World,” saluting the exploration of outer space.

