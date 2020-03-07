Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: made of honor

March 7, 2020 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
      
0302_Recreation News

Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • show your home state pride and buy truly local at the Made in Maryland Expo (today until 4:00 p.m., at the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship).

    The website promises to offer “Maryland made clothing, food, beverages, spices, sauces, crafts and more.”

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News fun stuff Karl Teel Recreation News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise