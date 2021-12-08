On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Veterans Affairs

VA’s electronic health record system for scheduling patients requires training

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
December 8, 2021 1:43 pm
The Department of Veterans Affairs has been laboring for years now to build and install the Cerner electronic health record system. The Office of Inspector General took a close look at the patient scheduling component VA installed last year at two locations. With highlights of what they found, Deputy Assistant Inspector General Leigh Ann Searight joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

 

