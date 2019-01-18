Turn biometrics into full identity intelligence

With the expansion in capability of biometric recognition technologies, federal agencies have the opportunity to up their identity and authentication management game. The goal might be called, identity intelligence.

Unisys defines identity intelligence like this: The compilation of digital knowledge and trust on an entity with biometric, biographic and relevant publicly available data about that entity. Acquiring identity intelligence means an agency can meet its secure ID and authentication requirements while offering ease of use to its constituents and internal users. And doing so in an automated fashion, eliminating tedious manual and paper-based processes.

Biometrics itself can take many forms, including fingerprint, iris, facial, voice, even behavioral characteristics.

But to take advantage of these technologies, agencies must establish clear use cases, then design new processes to take advantage of the technology. Nearly every agency has identification and authentication needs that involve admittance to property, verification of grant recipients, issuance of licenses or other federal documents, or the initiation of federal or federally-backed benefits.

Unisys has a long history in helping federal agencies with the technology selection, process design and systems integration required to implement identity intelligence-powered systems. In this video white paper, hear Lakshmi Ashok, the chief technology officer for Homeland and Critical Infrastructure at Unisys, describe in depth how agencies can obtain identity intelligence.

Ashok points out, your agency can build this capability consistent with the crucial need for data privacy and security. She also describes the company’s extensive R&D programs in this area and its work with academic and industry committees devoted to advance this technology.

Says Ashok, “In this age of digital transformation, in order to enable people to transform digitally, we from a systems integration perspective need to provide secure digital services [and] ensure people who access these services are trusted identities.”

Identity Intelligence Technologies One thing that is more accurate than just biographical information and login access is biometrics. Lakshmi Ashok CTO, Homeland & Critical Infrastructure, Unisys Federal

Technological Trends Part of establishing a trusted intelligence ecosystem is really first validating the legitimacy of identities. Lakshmi Ashok CTO, Homeland & Critical Infrastructure, Unisys Federal

Cultural Challenges In this age of digital transformation, in order to enable people to transform digitally, we from a systems integration perspective need to provide secure digital services [and] ensure people who access these services are trusted identities. Lakshmi Ashok CTO, Homeland & Critical Infrastructure, Unisys Federal

Listen to the full show:

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.