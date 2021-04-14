On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How can the National Labor Relations Board retain staff, morale?

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
April 14, 2021 9:09 am
Like a hot air balloon with a pinhole, the National Labor Relations Board has been steadily losing people and the morale of those remaining. The Government Accountability Office has some recommendations for plugging the hole. For more, the GAO’s acting director for Education, Workforce and Income Security Issues, Thomas Costa, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

