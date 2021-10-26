Time to make a federal case out of Metro rail failures

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In normal times, the grounding of more than half of the Washington metro rail fleet would be a huge snag for federal government operations. With pandemic levels of teleworking, so far it’s mainly an inconvenience. But our guest argues local jurisdictions need to get going now with alternative ways for feds and contractors to get to work. Salim Furth, a research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.