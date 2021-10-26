On Air: Panel Discussions
Time to make a federal case out of Metro rail failures

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 26, 2021 12:29 pm
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In normal times, the grounding of more than half of the Washington metro rail fleet would be a huge snag for federal government operations. With pandemic levels of teleworking, so far it’s mainly an inconvenience. But our guest argues local jurisdictions need to get going now with alternative ways for feds and contractors to get to work. Salim Furth, a research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

