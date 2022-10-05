On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Survey: Return to the office part 2

October 5, 2022
In May, we asked you about plans to return to the office. Of more than 3,200 respondents, a strong majority said they wanted to continue to telework for the long-term.

Five months and a new fiscal year later, we figured it was a good time to check back in and see if you or your agency’s policies have changed about working back in the office.

We’ve heard the rumors that starting Oct. 1 some agencies were increasing the requirement for how often employees need to be in the office.

We figured the best way to understand what’s happening is to put out another survey. So please take five or so minutes to tell us what’s going on in your agency. What, if anything, has changed?

All answers are anonymous. We will publish the answers in the coming weeks.

