IRS coronavirus guidance is confusing managers, supervisors

The IRS told front line employees earlier this week they can choose whether to continue in-person service interactions or not. Chad Hooper is the president of the Professional Managers Association, which represents IRS managers and supervisors. He told Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko why the IRS guidance has confused some managers for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

