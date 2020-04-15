Agencies aren’t measuring improper payment mitigation programs, GAO says

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

They do go up a little, they go down a little. But they never really go away. Last year federal improper payments were up a little over $175 billion. In its annual look under this rock, the Government Accountability Office found that agencies that have mitigation programs in place don’t measure how effective they are. For the latest, the GAO’s director of financial management and assurance issues, Beryl Davis joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin. You can read the full report here.