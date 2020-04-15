Listen Live Sports

Agencies aren’t measuring improper payment mitigation programs, GAO says

April 15, 2020 12:33 pm
 
They do go up a little, they go down a little. But they never really go away. Last year federal improper payments were up a little over $175 billion. In its annual look under this rock, the Government Accountability Office found that agencies that have mitigation programs in place don’t measure how effective they are. For the latest, the GAO’s director of financial management and assurance issues, Beryl Davis joined Federal Drive with Tom TeminYou can read the full report here.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

