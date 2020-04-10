Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
Agency Oversight
 
...

Former FDA Commissioner discusses coronavirus response

April 10, 2020 11:44 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Food and Drug Administration operates a complex apparatus to deal with everything from food labels to life-saving medical equipment. It’s been at the center of the federal pandemic response, trying to speed up medical testing and possible therapies without opening the market to every snake oil purveyor. For an assessment, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to former FDA Commissioner Dr. Margaret Hamburg.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News coronavirus Federal Drive Food and Drug Administration Margaret Hamburg Tom Temin Federal Drive
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA is taking necessary precautions at facilities

Today in History

1790: US patent system created