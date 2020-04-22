Listen Live Sports

Stimulus bill business loans have surprising strings attached

April 22, 2020 1:51 pm
 
Untold numbers of businesses large and small are applying for federal assistance under the recently-passed stimulus law. That includes federal contractors. But federal loans and grants come with strings. Sometimes those strings have hooks and that can snare recipients. Dominique Casimir, a partner in the government contracts practice at the law firm Blank Rome, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share what to watch out for.

Alazar Moges

Alazar Moges is digital engagement editor at Federal News Network. Follow @amogesWFED.

