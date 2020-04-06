Listen Live Sports

The future of the Department of Homeland Security

April 6, 2020 1:12 pm
 
The Department of Homeland Security was organized in the aftermath of 9/11. The threats to the U.S. look somewhat different nearly 20 years later, with the rise of great powers and now, the emergence of a new and scary pandemic. That’s prompted think tank The Atlantic Council to launch a big review called The Future of DHS project. For what it’s all about, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the project leader and Atlantic Council senior fellow, Tom Warrick.

