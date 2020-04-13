Trump administration seeks 4-month delay for key 2020 census deadlines

While nearly half of all American households have responded to the 2020 census, the Trump administration amid the coronavirus pandemic has urged Congress to extend the timeline for the decennial count.

The Census Bureau had already postponed hiring and field operations through April 15, but Commerce Department and White House officials told members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Monday that they have requested putting field operations on hold through June 1.

While the Census Bureau’s contingency planning has allowed some wiggle room for critical steps like non-response follow up, the administration’s request will conflict with a constitutional mandate to send the decennial count data to Congress and the president by Dec. 31.

Under the administration’s new plan, the bureau would keep self-response and non-response follow-up running through the end of October this year, which would push back the deadline for the bureau to submit its apportionment data to April 30, 2021.

The bureau, under this new timeline, would send redistricting data to states by July 31, 2021.

Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said the call included Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Deputy Secretary Karen Dunn Kelley and acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought.

However, Maloney noted that the list of participants on the call didn’t include bureau director Steven Dillingham or any bureau officials.

The committee, she added, will consider the administration’s request, but said members have asked for more information that the administration, up until this point, “has been unwilling to provide.”

“The Constitution charges Congress with determining how the Census is conducted, so we need the administration to cooperate with our requests so we can make informed decisions on behalf of the American people,” Maloney said in a statement.

Committee members, she added, has asked for a briefing from bureau officials since last last month.

During this pause in field operations, census officials have put a hold on follow-up steps for job offers, such as background checks and fingerprinting. However, the public can continue to fill out census job applications online and complete the online assessment that comes with the application.

Meanwhile, bureau officials have been authorized to dip into a $2 billion contingency fund for the decennial count to make any changes necessary to its operations.

Vanita Gupta, the president and CEO of The Leadership Conference of Civil and Human Rights and The Leadership Conference Education Fund, said the organization supports the bureau’s updated timeline for the decennial count.

“However, if it’s not safe to have census takers visiting people’s homes by June, then Congress has an obligation to consider other options to protect census workers and the communities they serve, and to ensure an equitable count,” Gupta said in a statement. “We cannot afford to compromise the health of our communities or the fairness and accuracy of the census.”

