Cancelling a Pentagon lobbying rule before it gets started

May 12, 2020 12:51 pm
 
A provision proposed for the 2021 National Defense Authorization bill would undo a 2018 law, having to do with when departing defense officials can support lobbying, and not just lobby, their former agency. One expert says this would gut ethics reforms the Pentagon has barely gotten around to enacting. From the Project on Government Oversight, military affairs analyst Mandy Smithberger spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Alazar Moges

Alazar Moges is digital engagement editor at Federal News Network. Follow @amogesWFED.

