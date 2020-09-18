New SEC rule would limit how much whistleblowers get paid for tips

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Securities and Exchange Commission regularly points out how many millions of dollars whistleblowers receive as a result of tips about corporate malfeasance. Yet it has a rule in the offing that would limit the largest payouts. This is a big puzzle to the whistleblower community. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Executive Director of the National Whistleblower Center John Kostyack.