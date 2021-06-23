On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
DHS biometric recognition program replacement is 3 years behind schedule

Tom Temin
June 23, 2021 8:49 am
The Department of Homeland Security set out in 2016 to replace its facial and fingerprint recognition system. But little has gone right for the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) program. It’s three years late, no components are yet up and running. The Government Accountability Office said DHS officials need to get on with a lot of procurement best practices. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got more details from the GAO’s director of information technology and cybersecurity issues, Kevin Walsh.

