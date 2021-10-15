Health and Human Services takes a new step in efforts to reduce improper payments

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Contractor CGI recently won a contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The task is to build and application programming interface, or API, gateway. It’ll be part of the agency’s efforts to reduce waste, fraud and abuse in payouts for Medicare and Medicaid. With how it’s expected to work, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to CGI’s vice president for health and social services, Brad Schoffstal.