GAO continues monitoring government’s broader pandemic, delta variant responses

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 10, 2021 11:18 am
Just when everyone thought it was safe to be normal, the delta variant of COVID-19 emerged. It threw off a lot of plans, including the federal response to the pandemic. The Government Accountability Office has been regularly reviewing agency response performance. In their latest report, auditors came up with 16 more recommendations. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the GAO’s health care team Director Jessica Farb.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Agency Oversight Government Accountability Office Jessica Farb Management Tom Temin

