GAO wants to see National Weather Service improve around leadership reforms

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 27, 2021 12:52 pm
The National Weather Service, part of the Commerce Department, has been acting on a reform initiative since 2017. It’s trying to become more responsive to extreme weather events. And, the Government Accountability Office has found it has mostly done a good job at using best practices for reform. For more on what it still needs to do, the GAO’s Acting Director for Natural Resources and Environment Issues, Cardell Johnson spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

