On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Agency Oversight

GAO has recommendations to safeguard integrity of federal R&D grants

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 20, 2021 11:01 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it comes to federally funded research, the grantees can have conflicts of interest that are non-financial. Like employment by another institution, or worse, some tie to a foreign government that may try to influence research outcomes. After looking at policies for agencies representing 90% of federal research and development grants, the Government Accountability Office has a few recommendations. For highlights, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the GAO’s director of science, technology assessment and analytics, Candice Wright.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    Too few DoD program managers using agile methodologies, GAO cautions

    Defense Read more
    Amelia Brust/Federal News Network

    GAO finds agencies mostly managed telework network security with a few holes

    Cybersecurity Read more
Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Candice Wright Federal Drive Government Accountability Office Management Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mammoth Hot Spring Terraces in fall