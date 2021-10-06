On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
USDA hasn’t kept pace in documenting Farmers.gov performance, GAO says

October 6, 2021 1:02 pm
Three years ago, the Agriculture Department launched Farmers.gov. The new IT system was meant to deliver self-service tools to farmers and ranchers who rely on government support. USDA plans to spend almost $170 million on it by 2023. So how’s it working? No one quite knows because USDA hasn’t followed its own rules for documenting progress on IT programs. The feedback it’s gathered from farmers isn’t especially illumining either. The Government Accountability Office made 15 recommendations to improve USDA’s oversight of the program. For more, Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu spoke with the GAO’s Vijay D’Souza on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

