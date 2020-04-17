Army wants industry help in creating low-cost ventilators

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army’s acquisition shop has enlisted the Army’s expeditionery technology search group to launch a challenge competition. It’s goal: Rapid production of low cost ventilators to help the military stay on top of COVID-19 cases. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the director of laboratory management in the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, Dr. Matt Willis. And director of the office of medical systems Col. Matt Clark, also in ASALT. You hear Willis first.