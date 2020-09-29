DoD components team with industry partner on AI project for an infectious disease warning system

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Two Pentagon components, the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, have teamed up with one another, along with Phillips Corporation, on an artificial intelligence project. It aims to establish an early warning system for infectious diseases. To learn more about the Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure, or the RATE project, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the Chief of the Digital Battlespace Management Division at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, John Hannan.