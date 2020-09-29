Listen Live Sports

DoD components team with industry partner on AI project for an infectious disease warning system

September 29, 2020 1:22 pm
 
Two Pentagon components, the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, have teamed up with one another, along with Phillips Corporation, on an artificial intelligence project. It aims to establish an early warning system for infectious diseases. To learn more about the Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure, or the RATE project, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the Chief of the Digital Battlespace Management Division at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, John Hannan.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

