JAIC, DIU join forces to fight cancer with technology

The Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) is joining forces with the Defense Innovation Unit to focus on a universal problem: Cancer – in particular, metastatic breast cancer. The work brings together AI, digital imaging, and an unique piece of equipment. For more, the JAIC’s warfighter health mission chief, Navy Capt. Hassan Tetteh, MD, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.