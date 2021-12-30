On Air: What's Working in Washington
Artificial intelligence can do really dumb things with personal information

Tom Temin
December 30, 2021 11:52 am
Who owns your face? Or your fingerprints? And how should they be treated if you use them to gain access to an online system? These are very real questions on privacy. And rights to biometric data are amplified by the growing use of artificial intelligence. In fact, the Office of Science and Technology Policy is asking the public to weigh-in on the development of biometric principals. For what’s at stake, Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked with attorney Duane Pozza, a partner at Wiley Rein and a specialist in AI and related technologies.

