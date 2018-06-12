Federal News Network launches AskTheCIO.com

The longest running federal IT program in the industry, Ask the CIO, now has an expanded web presence at AskTheCIO.com.

The new AskTheCIO.com features audio of the program, as well as an expanded look at federal IT and CIO news, podcasts, and a new feature — “Ask the CIO Insider” — which allows users to register to receive federal IT-specific news and events.

“These improvements really reflect the growing appetite in the federal IT community for the type of quality journalism Jason Miller and Federal News Network produce. We are proud of this enhancement to our news organization, ” said Lisa Wolfe, Editor-in-Chief.

AskTheCIO.com offers robust insight as to how CIOs in the federal government deal with challenges from legacy modernization to cloud computing to cybersecurity.

The Ask the CIO program, hosted by Executive Editor Jason Miller for the past 10 years, anchors the new web page. Miller leads the market in covering and breaking federal information technology news.

Former Federal CIO Tony Scott said, “During my time in the Federal CIO role, I could always count on Jason Miller for two things: First, he was always on top of the latest developments and able to explain a complex topic in ways that everyone can understand, and second, he always gets the story right — even when one wishes it were otherwise!”

Registration for “Ask the CIO Insider,” as well as other federal newsletters and alerts, can be found at Federal News Network.

Federal News Network’s suite of products includes FederalNewsRadio.com, AskTheCIO.com and Federal News Radio 1500 AM, which comprise the top source of breaking news, information and analysis for people who carry out and support the missions of federal agencies.