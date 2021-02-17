On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Benefits

Legal group files lawsuit challenging disability retirement for sailors and Marines

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
February 17, 2021 8:44 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army, following a class action lawsuit, recently agreed to review less-than-honorable discharges for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans with post traumatic stress disorder and other conditions. Now the group that brought that suit has brought two suits challenging disability retirement benefits for sailors and Marines. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the latest from the Executive Director of the National Veterans Legal Services Program, Bart Stichman.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Bart Stichman Benefits Defense Defense News Federal Drive lawsuit Marines National Veterans Legal Services Program Navy Pay & Benefits Retirement Tom Temin Veterans Affairs

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 16, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.5768 0.0161 -0.10%
L 2025 11.4783 0.0184 -0.24%
L 2030 40.1771 0.081 -0.32%
L 2035 12.0283 0.0263 -0.35%
L 2040 45.3757 0.1077 -0.37%
L 2045 12.4016 0.0311 -0.39%
L 2050 27.0996 0.0726 -0.41%
L 2055 13.1843 0.0472 -0.44%
L 2060 13.1844 0.0472 -0.44%
L 2065 13.1844 0.0472 -0.44%
G Fund 16.5278 0.002 0.07%
F Fund 20.8572 -0.0831 -0.71%
C Fund 58.6471 -0.0266 -1.01%
S Fund 84.2682 -0.448 2.85%
I Fund 37.2076 0.4933 -1.09%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle