Legal group files lawsuit challenging disability retirement for sailors and Marines

The Army, following a class action lawsuit, recently agreed to review less-than-honorable discharges for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans with post traumatic stress disorder and other conditions. Now the group that brought that suit has brought two suits challenging disability retirement benefits for sailors and Marines. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the latest from the Executive Director of the National Veterans Legal Services Program, Bart Stichman.