NASCIO releases latest member survey with list of top priorities

January 30, 2020 12:51 pm
 
The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) released its latest state CIO member survey, “Technology Forecast 2020: What State and Local Government Technology Officials Can Expect.”

Included was the State CIOs’ Top Ten Priorities, which is always a treat.

According to a NASCIO news release, “The Top 10 represents state technology leaders’ top policy and technology priorities for the coming year and reflects voting by 50 state CIOs. Cybersecurity remains the top priority for the seventh year running while innovation and transformation through technology is on the list for the first time. Customer relationship management moved up to number 5 (from number 7 in 2019) and legacy modernization made the list for the first time since 2017.”

The results were presented in a webinar with NASCIO’s executive director Doug Robinson and Public Technology Institute’s Alan Shark.

