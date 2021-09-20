Federal News Network’s Cloud Exchange

On Air: Business of Government Hour
September 20, 2021 9:13 am
Day 1

“We collectively as the IRS, relying on that IT support, have really stepped forward to be able to continue to operate and deliver services ..."

“For this year and the next couple of years, cloud enablement, cloud adoption and accelerated workload migration to the cloud is going to be the mantra.”

“Don't just assume that your tabletop works, because many times when you go out go actually to do it, it doesn't work as planned.”

“How do you make sure that you're really empowering digital employees? Part of that is making sure you have a strong cyber posture.”

“The cloud allows us to elegantly peak at times, and we only pay for those peak periods. We’re architecting for standard operating posture, rather than peak posture."

“It’s really important for customers to make sure that they do put in a strategy that is effective for them, to make sure that they have ownership of their data ..."

“The first thing that we need to do is we need to understand what's in our environment in the first place ... we've got these fragmented identity silos.”

Day 2

“The hunger and desire for new applications in the cloud grew so much that we actually, in the last three years, put together an IT investment management process ..."

“[Cloud] often requires application code refactoring, infrastructure architecture changes to address these cloud differences in deliver cloud value."

“We're still targeting 90 plus percent or higher being in the cloud, only holding out of the cloud those things that are either so workload sensitive …"

“Open source containers really provide a mechanism for CIOs and CTOs to take applications and run them anywhere. It gives them incredible flexibility ..."

“I think today's tools have caught up with the reality of the hybrid computing environment. It's a little more complex to do that."

"[Agencies] can adopt technologies like cloud access security broker for commercial software applications and zero trust network access for legacy systems ..."

Day 3

"At the very beginning of our existence in 2018 [we] ... [we] decided to move some of our biggest, most mission critical systems into the cloud immediately.”

“Some of the cross-government communities have been really successful looking at [commercial] use cases ..."

“Our funded researchers have used more than 100 million compute hours in the cloud. We've trained more than 4,000 researchers in how to use the cloud.”

“Without the cloud, you'd be trying to download [data]. And over whatever broadband connection you have, three-point-eight petabytes is going to take a while.”

“There's a tremendous opportunity for health care organizations to think differently, given the move to cloud and given the data opportunities that cloud presents.”

“Whether I am acting in or utilizing multiple, public clouds, or I'm utilizing my private cloud, it really comes down to understanding what my cloud sprawl is.”

