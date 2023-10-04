On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
October 30, 2023
October 30, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar 3 hours
In a hybrid, multicloud world, how can your agency deliver services effectively, efficiently and securely?
The hybrid, multicloud world has arrived. Now, the focus is on being super smart in how you use cloud to meet mission demands. 

Join us for Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to find out about the best tools, tactics and techniques to help you achieve effective, efficient and secure cloud services.

The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin will lead discussions with IT industry experts from Orca Security, Nutanix, Pluralsight, Commvault, Amazon Web Services and Kelyn Technologies.

On Oct. 30, our cloud experts will share insights on the following and more:

  • How to implement cloud security posture management
  • What benefits you can gain through cloud orchestration
  • Why cloud literacy plays a critical role in mission success
  • How to establish sound data recovery for your cloud infrastructure

We look forward to seeing you on Oct. 30!

Speakers

Doug Hudson

Vice President, Public Sector

Orca Security

Chip George

Vice President, Public Sector

Nutanix

Drew Firment

Chief Cloud Strategist

Pluralsight

Richard Breakiron

Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives, Americas Public Sector

Commvault

David Rubal

Head, U.S. Federal Business Development, AWS Storage

Amazon Web Services

Kevin Cronin

Co-Founder and Vice President, Sales

Kelyn Technologies

