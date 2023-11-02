On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Insight by Pluralsight
Federal Insights

Protected: Industry Exchange Cloud 2023: Pluralsight’s Drew Firment on why AI and cloud computing pair well together

Tom Temin
November 2, 2023 5:16 pm
< a min read
      

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Cloud Computing Drew Firment Federal Insights Pluralsight Technology

Featured speakers

  • Drew Firment

    Chief Cloud Strategist, Pluralsight

  • Tom Temin

    Host, Federal Drive, Federal News Network

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|9 USAG Italy/Vicenza Tactical & Tech...
11|9 Development Conference
11|9 DC/Baltimore Cybersecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories