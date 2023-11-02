Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Vice President for Public Sector, Orca Security
Host, Federal Drive, Federal News Network
Doug works with C-Suite and cyber executives on risk management, governance, cyber strategy, compliance, and technology transformation. With over 20 years experience across industries and public sector groups, he brings a unique perspective on organizational global value chain and associated cyber inflection points.
Prior to Orca, Doug developed and ran the Strategy, Privacy, and Risk practice at Coalfire, leading delivery of a broad range of security advisory services for numerous global enterprises and periodically serving as a vCISO. Before Coalfire, he was a Sr. Manager at Accenture in the Security Strategy and Risk Management Practice, leading multiple projects for organizations in the F-100.
Doug holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Iowa and a Masters of Applied Science, Information Systems and Security from the University of Denver. His certifications include CISSP, CCSP, CCSK and Open FAIR.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006 and has been reporting on technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Network, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.