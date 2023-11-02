Doug works with C-Suite and cyber executives on risk management, governance, cyber strategy, compliance, and technology transformation. With over 20 years experience across industries and public sector groups, he brings a unique perspective on organizational global value chain and associated cyber inflection points.

Prior to Orca, Doug developed and ran the Strategy, Privacy, and Risk practice at Coalfire, leading delivery of a broad range of security advisory services for numerous global enterprises and periodically serving as a vCISO. Before Coalfire, he was a Sr. Manager at Accenture in the Security Strategy and Risk Management Practice, leading multiple projects for organizations in the F-100.

Doug holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Iowa and a Masters of Applied Science, Information Systems and Security from the University of Denver. His certifications include CISSP, CCSP, CCSK and Open FAIR.