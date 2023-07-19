Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2023

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
The release of the National Cyber Strategy culminated an already busy year for agencies as they continued to try to keep up with ever-changing cyberthreats. The White House laid out a vision of how agencies should play a leading role on all things cyber through oversight, acquisition and technology deployment.
During this exclusive three-day virtual event, our editorial team will sit down with cyber leaders and experts to dive deep into efforts across government to bring the White House vision to life and strengthen federal cyber capabilities.
Join Federal News Network for our second annual cyber exchange September 12, 13 and 14.
We’ll lead off the 2023 Cyber Leaders Exchange with a wide-ranging conversation between Federal CISO Chris DeRusha and our executive editor, Jason Miller.
Then, each day, we’ll feature provocative discussions on daily themes:
Day 1: The zero trust journey and beyond
Day 2: Securing the software supply chain
Day 3: Cyber of the future
Ann Cox
Quantum Information Science Technical Lead
Science and Technology Directorate, DHS
Panel of Cyber Team Leaders
Featuring
Department of the Navy
