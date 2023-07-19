Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2023

The release of the National Cyber Strategy culminated an already busy year for agencies as they continued to try to keep up with ever-changing cyberthreats. The White House laid out a vision of how agencies should play a leading role on all things cyber through oversight, acquisition and technology deployment.

We’ll lead off the 2023 Cyber Leaders Exchange with a wide-ranging conversation between Federal CISO Chris DeRusha and our executive editor, Jason Miller.

Then, each day, we’ll feature provocative discussions on daily themes:



Day 1: The zero trust journey and beyond

How do the government’s cyber efforts fit together?

Will the 2024 budget support both current and future efforts?

What are agencies doing to tackle all the pillars of zero trust?

Day 2: Securing the software supply chain

How can agencies secure and manage the risks of their IT and cyber supply chains?

How are they progressing in implementing DevSecOps platforms and CI/CD pipelines?

What’s happening on software bills of materials and other attestation requirements?

Day 3: Cyber of the future

What can agencies do to prepare for the constantly changing cyber landscape?

How are they leaning into automation, predictive analytics, end point detection and the latest response tools?

What’s on the horizon for quantum cryptography and other leading edge technologies?

